Rama Steel Tube Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.09 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.09 crore in March 2019 up 24.75% from Rs. 93.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019 down 10.68% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2019 down 25.15% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2018.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2018.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 106.70 on May 27, 2019 (NSE)