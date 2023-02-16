Rama Steel Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.66 crore, up 113.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.66 crore in December 2022 up 113.06% from Rs. 114.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2022 up 130.94% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 79.29% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2021.