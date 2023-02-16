Rama Steel Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.66 crore, up 113.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.66 crore in December 2022 up 113.06% from Rs. 114.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2022 up 130.94% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 79.29% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 35.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.86% returns over the last 6 months and 145.31% over the last 12 months.