    Rama Steel Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.66 crore, up 113.06% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.66 crore in December 2022 up 113.06% from Rs. 114.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2022 up 130.94% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 79.29% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2021.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2021.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 35.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.86% returns over the last 6 months and 145.31% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.66250.03114.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.66250.03114.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials232.91231.2984.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.9721.609.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.53-14.609.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.432.02
    Depreciation0.760.790.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.854.914.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.333.623.55
    Other Income1.530.961.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.854.574.55
    Interest3.102.242.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.752.332.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.752.332.50
    Tax1.440.670.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.311.661.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.311.661.87
    Equity Share Capital9.129.128.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.201.18
    Diluted EPS0.430.181.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.201.18
    Diluted EPS0.430.181.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rama Steel Tube #Rama Steel Tubes #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm