Rama Steel Tube Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.83 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.83 crore in December 2021 up 2.6% from Rs. 111.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 8.93% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2021 up 10.74% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2020.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2020.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 359.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)