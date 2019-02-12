Rama Steel Tube Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 94.35 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.35 crore in December 2018 up 10.54% from Rs. 85.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2018 up 19.7% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2018 up 10.14% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2017.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 88.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)