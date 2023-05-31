English
    Rama Steel Tube Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore, up 58.49% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore in March 2023 up 58.49% from Rs. 251.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2023 up 52.36% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.47 crore in March 2023 up 40.7% from Rs. 15.97 crore in March 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 39.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.26% returns over the last 6 months and 178.13% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.24350.25251.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.24350.25251.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.63270.91161.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.69133.5156.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.64-75.697.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.683.10
    Depreciation1.251.231.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.348.276.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.558.3415.82
    Other Income-5.335.70-0.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2214.0414.89
    Interest6.625.693.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.608.3511.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.608.3511.64
    Tax2.781.952.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.826.418.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.826.418.66
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.34--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.161.40-1.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.287.467.40
    Equity Share Capital46.589.128.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves203.53----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.884.42
    Diluted EPS0.470.764.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.884.42
    Diluted EPS0.470.764.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
