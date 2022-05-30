 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rama Steel Tube Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.90 crore, up 81.01% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.90 crore in March 2022 up 81.01% from Rs. 139.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in March 2022 up 69.53% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 340.75 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Rama Steel Tubes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.90 184.98 139.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.90 184.98 139.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 161.28 102.80 82.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.81 58.62 52.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.54 5.74 -10.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.10 3.01 2.55
Depreciation 1.08 1.13 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.28 5.69 4.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.82 8.00 7.09
Other Income -0.92 2.88 1.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.89 10.88 8.82
Interest 3.25 2.89 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.64 7.98 7.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.64 7.98 7.05
Tax 2.98 2.47 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.66 5.51 6.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.66 5.51 6.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.26 0.09 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.40 5.60 6.56
Equity Share Capital 8.40 8.40 8.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 3.58 3.96
Diluted EPS 4.42 3.58 3.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 3.58 3.96
Diluted EPS 4.42 3.58 3.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rama Steel Tube #Rama Steel Tubes #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 30, 2022 07:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.