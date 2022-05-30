Rama Steel Tube Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.90 crore, up 81.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.90 crore in March 2022 up 81.01% from Rs. 139.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in March 2022 up 69.53% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 340.75 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)