    Rama Steel Tube Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore in June 2023 up 30.2% from Rs. 240.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2023 up 67.02% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 71.57% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in June 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 38.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 102.66% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.52399.24240.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.52399.24240.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.48286.63119.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.5833.69121.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.9340.64-15.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.503.143.09
    Depreciation1.421.251.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.897.345.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7226.555.33
    Other Income1.00-5.333.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7221.228.93
    Interest7.196.623.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.5314.605.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.5314.605.08
    Tax2.112.780.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.4211.824.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.4211.824.30
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.39--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.04-0.16-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0711.284.23
    Equity Share Capital47.4646.588.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--203.53--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.502.89
    Diluted EPS0.150.472.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.502.89
    Diluted EPS0.150.472.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

