Rama Steel Tube Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore in June 2023 up 30.2% from Rs. 240.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2023 up 67.02% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2023 up 71.57% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in June 2022.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 38.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 102.66% over the last 12 months.