Rama Steel Tube Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 89.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in December 2022 up 89.34% from Rs. 184.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021.