English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rama Steel Tube Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 89.34% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in December 2022 up 89.34% from Rs. 184.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 34.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.18% returns over the last 6 months and 148.57% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations350.25347.24184.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations350.25347.24184.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.91253.09102.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods133.51131.5758.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.69-55.275.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.683.273.01
    Depreciation1.231.181.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.276.915.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.346.488.00
    Other Income5.702.832.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.049.3210.88
    Interest5.694.062.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.355.267.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.355.267.98
    Tax1.950.622.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.414.635.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.414.635.51
    Minority Interest-0.34-0.04--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.400.490.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.465.095.60
    Equity Share Capital9.129.128.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.663.58
    Diluted EPS0.760.573.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.663.58
    Diluted EPS0.760.573.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rama Steel Tube #Rama Steel Tubes #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am