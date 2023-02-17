Rama Steel Tube Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 89.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in December 2022 up 89.34% from Rs. 184.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 34.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.18% returns over the last 6 months and 148.57% over the last 12 months.