Rama Steel Tube Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 184.98 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.98 crore in December 2021 up 20.17% from Rs. 153.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021 up 86.13% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2021 up 86.78% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2020.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 342.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)