Rama Pulp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.93 crore, up 4.1% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 31.93 crore in September 2018 up 4.1% from Rs. 30.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2018 up 16.42% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2018 up 67.63% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2017.

Rama Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2017.

Rama Pulp shares closed at 61.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.21% returns over the last 6 months and 57.42% over the last 12 months.