Rama Pulp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.95 crore, down 6.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.95 crore in June 2019 down 6.05% from Rs. 31.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2019 up 147.96% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2019 up 36.82% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2018.

Rama Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2018.

Rama Pulp shares closed at 60.85 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.50% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.