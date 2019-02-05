Rama Pulp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore, up 10.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore in December 2018 up 10.63% from Rs. 29.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 down 46.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2018 up 18.18% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

Rama Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2017.

Rama Pulp shares closed at 68.05 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.75% over the last 12 months.