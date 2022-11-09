 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Phosphates Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.87 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Phosphates are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.87 crore in September 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 248.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 39.32% from Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2021.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in September 2021.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 268.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

Rama Phosphates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 249.87 174.69 248.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 249.87 174.69 248.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 149.78 140.23 163.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 0.48 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.98 -29.18 -1.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.17 8.21 7.16
Depreciation 2.55 2.65 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.31 29.75 44.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.69 22.55 32.09
Other Income 0.17 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.86 22.69 32.25
Interest 2.23 2.32 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.63 20.37 31.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.63 20.37 31.04
Tax 4.85 4.90 8.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.79 15.47 22.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.79 15.47 22.72
Equity Share Capital 17.67 17.67 17.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.79 8.74 12.84
Diluted EPS 7.79 8.74 12.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.79 8.74 12.84
Diluted EPS 7.79 8.74 12.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am
