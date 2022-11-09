Rama Phosphates Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.87 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.87 crore in September 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 248.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 39.32% from Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.79% from Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2021.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in September 2021.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 268.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)