Rama Phosphates Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.77% from Rs. 207.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2023 down 39.97% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2023 down 35.59% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2022.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 209.70 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.34% returns over the last 6 months