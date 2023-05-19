English
    Rama Phosphates Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Phosphates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.77% from Rs. 207.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2023 down 39.97% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2023 down 35.59% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022.

    Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in March 2022.

    Rama Phosphates shares closed at 209.70 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.34% returns over the last 6 months

    Rama Phosphates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.37207.90207.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.37207.90207.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.48177.87149.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.086.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.85-21.26-7.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.847.879.40
    Depreciation2.272.424.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6127.8839.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.0113.035.45
    Other Income0.290.063.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.3113.098.63
    Interest1.921.621.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.3911.477.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.3911.477.51
    Tax0.833.351.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.568.125.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.568.125.93
    Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.014.593.35
    Diluted EPS2.014.593.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.014.593.35
    Diluted EPS2.014.593.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Rama Phosphates #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm