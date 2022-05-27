Rama Phosphates Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.56 crore, down 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.56 crore in March 2022 down 0.69% from Rs. 209.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022 down 31.23% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2021.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2021.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 349.70 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)