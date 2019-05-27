Rama Phosphates Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 167.00 crore, up 42.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.00 crore in March 2019 up 42.91% from Rs. 116.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2019 up 191.09% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2019 up 84.32% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2018.

Rama Phosphates EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2018.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 75.65 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.95% over the last 12 months.