Rama Phosphates Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.33 crore, down 25.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.33 crore in June 2023 down 25.97% from Rs. 174.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 97.84% from Rs. 15.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2023 down 75.57% from Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2022.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.74 in June 2022.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 242.55 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.