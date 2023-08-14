English
    Rama Phosphates Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.33 crore, down 25.97% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Phosphates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.33 crore in June 2023 down 25.97% from Rs. 174.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 97.84% from Rs. 15.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2023 down 75.57% from Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2022.

    Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.74 in June 2022.

    Rama Phosphates shares closed at 242.55 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.33242.37174.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.33242.37174.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.61204.48140.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.010.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.76-13.85-29.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.429.848.21
    Depreciation2.492.272.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5233.6129.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.566.0122.55
    Other Income0.150.290.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.706.3122.69
    Interest3.211.922.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.494.3920.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.494.3920.37
    Tax0.160.834.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.333.5615.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.333.5615.47
    Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.192.018.74
    Diluted EPS0.192.018.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.192.018.74
    Diluted EPS0.192.018.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

