Rama Phosphates Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 182.51 crore, up 73.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.51 crore in June 2021 up 73.37% from Rs. 105.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2021 up 203.13% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.99 crore in June 2021 up 182.92% from Rs. 10.60 crore in June 2020.

Rama Phosphates EPS has increased to Rs. 11.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.55 in June 2020.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 369.80 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 201.88% returns over the last 6 months and 541.46% over the last 12 months.