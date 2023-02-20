 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Phosphates are:

Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 240.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2022 down 62.18% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2022 down 52.26% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

Rama Phosphates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 207.90 249.87 240.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 207.90 249.87 240.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.87 149.78 160.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 0.39 0.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.26 31.98 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.87 8.17 6.80
Depreciation 2.42 2.55 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.88 36.31 40.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.03 20.69 30.21
Other Income 0.06 0.17 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.09 20.86 30.34
Interest 1.62 2.23 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.47 18.63 28.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.47 18.63 28.53
Tax 3.35 4.85 7.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.12 13.79 21.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.12 13.79 21.48
Equity Share Capital 17.67 17.67 17.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 7.79 12.14
Diluted EPS 4.59 7.79 12.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 7.79 12.14
Diluted EPS 4.59 7.79 12.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited