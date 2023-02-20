Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 240.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2022 down 62.18% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2022 down 52.26% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.