Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 240.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2022 down 62.18% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2022 down 52.26% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.14 in December 2021.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 210.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.91% returns over the last 6 months