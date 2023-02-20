English
    Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore, down 13.41% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Phosphates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.90 crore in December 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 240.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2022 down 62.18% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2022 down 52.26% from Rs. 32.49 crore in December 2021.

    Rama Phosphates EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.14 in December 2021.

    Rama Phosphates shares closed at 210.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.91% returns over the last 6 months

    Rama Phosphates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.90249.87240.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.90249.87240.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.87149.78160.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.390.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.2631.98-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.878.176.80
    Depreciation2.422.552.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8836.3140.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0320.6930.21
    Other Income0.060.170.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0920.8630.34
    Interest1.622.231.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4718.6328.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.4718.6328.53
    Tax3.354.857.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.1213.7921.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.1213.7921.48
    Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.597.7912.14
    Diluted EPS4.597.7912.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.597.7912.14
    Diluted EPS4.597.7912.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am