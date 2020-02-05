Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 116.58 crore, down 17.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.58 crore in December 2019 down 17.86% from Rs. 141.92 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2019 up 38.73% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2019 down 18.1% from Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2018.

Rama Phosphates EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2018.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 53.20 on February 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -35.40% over the last 12 months.