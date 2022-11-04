Rama Petrochem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 660% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 5.49 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.88% returns over the last 12 months.