 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rama Petrochem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 660% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 5.49 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.88% returns over the last 12 months.

Rama Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.14 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.14 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.06 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.15 0.13
Depreciation -- 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.13 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.20 0.11
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.19 0.11
Interest 0.13 -0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -0.17 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 -0.17 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 -0.17 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 -0.17 0.05
Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.16 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.16 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.16 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.16 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Rama Petrochem #Rama Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.