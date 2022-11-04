Rama Petrochem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y
November 04, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 660% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Rama Petrochem shares closed at 5.49 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.88% returns over the last 12 months.
|Rama Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.14
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.14
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|0.06
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.13
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.20
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.19
|0.11
|Interest
|0.13
|-0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.17
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.17
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.17
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.17
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.16
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.16
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.16
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.16
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited