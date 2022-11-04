English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: How To Trade Nifty Next Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rama Petrochem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 47.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 660% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Rama Petrochem shares closed at 5.49 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.88% returns over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Rama Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.140.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.270.140.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.060.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.150.13
    Depreciation--0.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.130.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.200.11
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.190.11
    Interest0.13-0.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.170.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.170.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.170.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.170.05
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.160.05
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.160.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.160.05
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.160.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Rama Petrochem #Rama Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm