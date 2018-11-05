Rama Petrochem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 63.21% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2018 up 63.21% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 up 100.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2018 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2017.
Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.53 on April 06, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Rama Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.10
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.10
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.30
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.42
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.16
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.26
|-0.34
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.35
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited