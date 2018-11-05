Rama Petrochem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 63.21% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2018 up 63.21% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 up 100.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2018 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2017.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.53 on April 06, 2018 (BSE)