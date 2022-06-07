Rama Petrochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 145.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 145.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 133.43% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 143.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Rama Petrochem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 6.11 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)