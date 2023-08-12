English
    Rama Petrochem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 204.95% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 204.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 177.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 26.32% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.64 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -17.27% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.220.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.220.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.170.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.180.15
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.1323.920.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-24.06-0.20
    Other Income0.0023.760.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.30-0.19
    Interest0.220.19-0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-0.49-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-0.49-0.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.49-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.49-0.17
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.46-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.46-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.46-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.46-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

