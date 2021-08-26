Rama Petrochem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 121.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 121.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 43.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.45 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 6.81% over the last 12 months.