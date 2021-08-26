MARKET NEWS

Rama Petrochem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 121.94% Y-o-Y

August 26, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 121.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 43.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.45 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 6.81% over the last 12 months.

Close
Rama Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.16-0.120.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.16-0.120.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.040.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.200.18
Depreciation0.00-0.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.10-0.580.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.23-0.32
Other Income0.00-0.660.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.43-0.31
Interest0.060.040.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.47-0.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.47-0.34
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.47-0.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.04--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.51-0.34
Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.47-0.33
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.47-0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.47-0.33
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.47-0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 26, 2021 10:33 am

