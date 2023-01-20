Rama Petrochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 36.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 36.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 780.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.86 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months