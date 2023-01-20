 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Petrochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 36.89% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 36.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 780.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.86 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months

Rama Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.27 0.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.27 0.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.14 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.15 0.15
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.16 0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.16 0.02
Interest 0.16 0.13 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 -0.28 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.38 -0.28 -0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.38 -0.28 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 -0.28 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.27 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.27 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.27 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.27 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Rama Petrochem #Rama Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm