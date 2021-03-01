Rama Petrochem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 40.91% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.67 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)