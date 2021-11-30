Rama Petrochem Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 357.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in September 2021 up 357.8% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 113.33% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 135.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

Rama Petrochem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 4.04 on November 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 27.44% over the last 12 months.