Rama Petrochem Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, Up 63.21% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.10 0.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.10 0.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.06 0.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.15 0.15 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.61 0.31 0.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.42 -0.39 Other Income 0.75 0.16 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 -0.27 -0.34 Interest 0.11 0.11 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.37 -0.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.37 -0.37 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.37 -0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.37 -0.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 -0.37 -0.37 Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -0.35 -0.35 Diluted EPS -- -0.35 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -0.35 -0.35 Diluted EPS -- -0.35 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited