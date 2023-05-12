Rama Petrochem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 249.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 249.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 404.35% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 263.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 4.28 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months