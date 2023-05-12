Rama Petrochem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 249.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 249.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 404.35% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 263.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Rama Petrochem shares closed at 4.28 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months
|Rama Petrochemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.27
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.27
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.19
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.15
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.15
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.23
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.22
|0.19
|Interest
|0.19
|0.16
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.37
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.37
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.37
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.37
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
