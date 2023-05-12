English
    Rama Petrochem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 249.68% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 249.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 404.35% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 263.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Rama Petrochem shares closed at 4.28 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months

    Rama Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.220.270.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.220.270.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.190.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.150.21
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.150.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.23-0.43
    Other Income0.000.000.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.220.19
    Interest0.190.160.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.50-0.390.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.50-0.390.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.50-0.390.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.50-0.390.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.50-0.390.16
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.370.16
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.370.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.370.16
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.370.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am