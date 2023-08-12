Rama Petrochem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 204.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 204.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 172.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.64 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -17.27% over the last 12 months.