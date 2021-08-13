Rama Petrochem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 123.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 123.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 43.74% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.57 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)