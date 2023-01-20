English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rama Petrochem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 36.89% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rama Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 36.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 735.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 2300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Rama Petrochem shares closed at 3.86 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months

    Rama Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.270.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.270.270.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.140.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.150.15
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.140.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.160.01
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.160.01
    Interest0.160.130.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.39-0.29-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.39-0.29-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.39-0.29-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.39-0.29-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.39-0.29-0.05
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.27-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.27-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.27-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.27-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Rama Petrochem #Rama Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm