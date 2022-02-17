Rama Petrochem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 26.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 26.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 92.09% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 101.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 4.74 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)