Rama Petrochem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 40.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Rama Petrochem shares closed at 2.36 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)