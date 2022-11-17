 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rama Paper Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in September 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 24.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in September 2022 down 2383.03% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 528.52% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 25.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.

Rama Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.63 19.91 24.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.63 19.91 24.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.29 15.40 20.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 0.07 -0.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.61 1.06 1.53
Depreciation 0.90 0.90 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.96 0.82 1.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.37 1.66 1.40
Other Income -- -- 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.37 1.66 2.00
Interest 0.14 0.27 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.51 1.39 0.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.51 1.39 0.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.51 1.39 0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.51 1.39 0.59
Equity Share Capital 7.58 7.58 7.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.97 1.44 0.61
Diluted EPS -13.97 1.44 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.97 1.44 0.61
Diluted EPS -13.97 1.44 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

