Rama Paper Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in September 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 24.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in September 2022 down 2383.03% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 528.52% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 25.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.