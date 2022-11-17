Rama Paper Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in September 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 24.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in September 2022 down 2383.03% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 528.52% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.
Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 25.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.
|Rama Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.63
|19.91
|24.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.63
|19.91
|24.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.29
|15.40
|20.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.07
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.06
|1.53
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.90
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.82
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.37
|1.66
|1.40
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.37
|1.66
|2.00
|Interest
|0.14
|0.27
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.51
|1.39
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.51
|1.39
|0.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.51
|1.39
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.51
|1.39
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|7.58
|7.58
|7.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.97
|1.44
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-13.97
|1.44
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.97
|1.44
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-13.97
|1.44
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited