English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rama Paper Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, down 73.29% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in September 2022 down 73.29% from Rs. 24.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in September 2022 down 2383.03% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 528.52% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

    Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 25.75 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.96% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.6319.9124.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.6319.9124.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.2915.4020.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.07-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.611.061.53
    Depreciation0.900.900.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.960.821.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.371.661.40
    Other Income----0.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.371.662.00
    Interest0.140.271.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.511.390.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.511.390.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.511.390.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.511.390.59
    Equity Share Capital7.587.587.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.971.440.61
    Diluted EPS-13.971.440.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.971.440.61
    Diluted EPS-13.971.440.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Rama Paper Mill #Rama Paper Mills #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am