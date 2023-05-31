Rama Paper Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore, up 129.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore in March 2023 up 129.3% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2023 up 399.79% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2023 up 774.79% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Rama Paper Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2022.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 23.22 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.51% over the last 12 months.