    Rama Paper Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore, up 129.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.75 crore in March 2023 up 129.3% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2023 up 399.79% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2023 up 774.79% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    Rama Paper Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2022.

    Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 23.22 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.51% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7518.7613.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7518.7613.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.6115.5114.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.04-0.980.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.251.741.88
    Depreciation0.980.900.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.791.270.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.090.32-4.23
    Other Income3.960.012.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.050.33-1.98
    Interest0.720.060.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.320.27-2.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.320.27-2.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.320.27-2.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.320.27-2.11
    Equity Share Capital9.667.587.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.710.28-2.18
    Diluted EPS6.710.28-2.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.710.28-2.18
    Diluted EPS6.710.28-2.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Rama Paper Mill #Rama Paper Mills #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm