Rama Paper Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 58.73% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in March 2022 down 58.73% from Rs. 33.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 204.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 down 131.4% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 22.15 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Rama Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.85 16.99 33.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.85 16.99 33.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.11 13.09 27.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.38 0.23 0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.88 1.62 1.61
Depreciation 0.79 0.94 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.93 0.80 -0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.23 0.31 2.89
Other Income 2.25 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 0.31 2.89
Interest 0.12 0.24 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.11 0.07 2.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.11 0.07 2.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.11 0.07 2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.11 0.07 2.02
Equity Share Capital 7.58 7.58 7.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 0.08 2.09
Diluted EPS -2.18 0.08 2.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 0.08 2.67
Diluted EPS -2.18 0.08 2.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 03:11 pm
