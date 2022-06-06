Rama Paper Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 58.73% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in March 2022 down 58.73% from Rs. 33.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 204.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 down 131.4% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.
Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 22.15 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Rama Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.85
|16.99
|33.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.85
|16.99
|33.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.11
|13.09
|27.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|0.23
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.88
|1.62
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.94
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|0.80
|-0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|0.31
|2.89
|Other Income
|2.25
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|0.31
|2.89
|Interest
|0.12
|0.24
|0.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.11
|0.07
|2.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.11
|0.07
|2.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.11
|0.07
|2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.11
|0.07
|2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|7.58
|7.58
|7.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|0.08
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|0.08
|2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|0.08
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|0.08
|2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited