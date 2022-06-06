Rama Paper Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, down 58.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in March 2022 down 58.73% from Rs. 33.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 204.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 down 131.4% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 22.15 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)