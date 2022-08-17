Rama Paper Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.91 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.91 crore in June 2022 down 16.21% from Rs. 23.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022 down 57.26% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2021.

Rama Paper Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2021.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 21.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 12 months.