Rama Paper Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 263.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Rama Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.76 6.63 16.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.76 6.63 16.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.51 16.29 13.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.98 0.24 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.74 1.61 1.62
Depreciation 0.90 0.90 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 0.96 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 -13.37 0.31
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 -13.37 0.31
Interest 0.06 0.14 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 -13.51 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 -13.51 0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 -13.51 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 -13.51 0.07
Equity Share Capital 7.58 7.58 7.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -13.97 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.28 -13.97 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -13.97 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.28 -13.97 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited