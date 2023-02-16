Rama Paper Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 263.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.