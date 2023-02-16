Rama Paper Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 263.8% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 1.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Rama Paper Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 24.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.06% returns over the last 6 months