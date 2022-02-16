Rama Paper Mill Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in December 2021 down 38.14% from Rs. 27.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 108.05% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 up 32.98% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

Rama Paper Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2020.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 14.85 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)