Rama Paper Mill Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore in December 2020 down 19.06% from Rs. 33.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020 down 173.93% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 down 70.35% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2019.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 13.28 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 74.74% returns over the last 6 months and 16.90% over the last 12 months.